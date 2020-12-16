Dr. David Taylor has been the face of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, briefing municipalities, the Aitkin County Board and residents as the chief medical officer of Riverwood Healthcare.
But maybe lost in his education work is that he is an emergency room doctor also working on the front lines at Riverwood’s hospital – a front-line worker in the truest sense of the word.
For the better part of November, Taylor and Riverwood Healthcare Center have dealt with a surge of patients, pushing the hospital to near capacity.
While the numbers have dropped over the last two weeks, Taylor, Hospital Nursing Manager Racheal Jacobson and North Memorial Ambulance Manager Kevin Lee discussed just what it means to be “on the front lines.”
IN THE ER
In addition to being the CMO at the hospital, Taylor works between six to seven shifts a month, on average, in the emergency room.
Those shifts are 24 hours long, and as of late, caring for COVID-19 patients has taken about 60-70% of his time while on shift. While the percentage of patients in the ER isn’t that high, it’s indicative of the amount of time required for a patient suspected of having COVID-19 – in large part because of the need for personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“Donning PPE, doffing PPE,” Taylor said. “Just the process of the workflow with COVID-19 is time-consuming.”
If a patient is suspected of having COVID-19, nurses in the front area will notify staff and bring the patient back to a specific COVID-19-designated room.
The patient will be wearing a surgical mask to limit any potential spread of the virus, Taylor explained, but staff have more intense precautions to take.
Doctors and nurses use what is called a PAPR unit, a personal respirator using purified air. That, along with a face shield, gown and gloves are all donned, following exact procedure sheets that are located wherever PPE must be worn in the hospital.
“Then I go in and see the patient,” Taylor said.
It takes about two to five minutes to put all that on, and he’s only in the gear for about 10-15 minutes – much less than the nurses who deal with those who are suspected of or confirmed of having the virus.
It takes him longer to take the equipment off, as he has to sanitize himself and the equipment as each piece comes off.
Then, he may do the second meeting with the patient by Zoom meeting. Otherwise, he repeats the process all over again.
About 20-30% of COVID-19 patients seen in the ER are being admitted.
FROM THE NURSES
Jacobson confirmed that, between doctors and nurses, there’s no question of who is spending more time in the PPE, though nurses have 12-hours shifts instead of 24.
“Once they’re in a COVID-19 patient’s room, they could be in there for hours,” she explained.
It’s not an easy few hours, either.
“It’s very hot,” Jacobson said. “Sometimes, depending on how the PAPR unit is positioned, your back can start hurting. People complain about headaches from the hood.”
As a result of the PPE required for COVID-19 patients, nurses are needing additional staff to run errands, do what a nurse would normally do or even handle other patients. Nurses are even having to do some blood draws, work normally left to a phlebotomist.
“When you have double gloves on ... it can be kind of a challenge,” Jacobson said. “It’s making everything a little bit more difficult.”
That includes conversing with co-workers, getting through a shift – or dealing with the possibility of coming back to pick up an extra shift.
“I think everyone is mentally struggling with COVID-19,” Jacobson said. “I know (our nurses) are.”
It becomes especially difficult when staff begin showing COVID-19 symptoms themselves.
While Taylor said that most of the cases among staff are coming from community spread and not the hospital, it still takes health care workers out of the rotation.
Overtime has become a regular pattern for the nurses at Riverwood. Nurses typically work about two to three 12-hour shifts a week, and there is an on-call person as well.
Up until recently, it has been rare, Jacobson said, for that person to be called.
“Recently on almost every shift, we have had to call this person in to help, or call in additional help,” she said. “If nurses are having symptoms, we have to take them out.”
She estimated that at least 24 extra hours are being worked beyond assigned shifts each pay period.
“They don’t want their co-workers to work short,” she said. “They’ve been working a lot.”
FIRST RESPONDERS, TOO
Lee said that, on every call, employees for North Memorial Ambulance are wearing surgical masks, eye protection and gloves.
“If we suspect the patient has COVID-19, we use an N95 mask instead of a surgical mask, and we also put on a gown,” Lee said. “We try to limit the number of personnel who come into direct contact with the patient.”
911 dispatchers are working with the ambulance company to make sure the first responders have the proper PPE on when they respond, Lee said, but said the pandemic is only adding stress to an already stressful job.
“Some days we transport several COVID-19 patients,” Lee said. “We have had days where 50% of the patients we transport have COVID-19. We also do interfacility transports of COVID-19 patients from Riverwood to other hospitals as requested.”
Transfers, he added, have dropped as hospitals have neared or reached capacity.
STRESS RELIEF
There are reasons to be grateful, though. Both Riverwood staff and other front-line workers have been the recipients of the kindness of strangers – people who donate money, or drop off lunch, put together care packages or just drop off thank-you cards.
The Riverwood Healthcare Foundation is providing an “endless snack basket,” and restaurants have sent food for the staff, Jacobson said.
“That’s been a real crowd pleaser, if you will,” she said.
But the hospital and North Memorial Ambulance are also working to provide an ear and a shoulder as needed.
Riverwood has local pastor Dawn Houser providing pastoral care through the hospital for staff, while North Memorial Ambulance has started peer support groups.
“We recognized early on that COVID-19 was adding to everyone’s stress levels,” Lee explained. “These groups are peer driven and can access professional help when needed.
WHAT’S TO COME
There have been numerous dire predictions made for a potential surge in the next week or so, due to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday and deer hunting season.
Taylor admitted, though, that it’s been difficult to predict exactly what will come with the virus.
“This virus seems to have a weird mind of its own,” Taylor explained. He said that there should be a continued increase of cases and deaths, based off behavior of the last few months, but as of now, Minnesota – or at least Aitkin County – seems to be in a “strange little lull.”
Taylor called it the “ebbs and flows” of the disease.
“We could be on the downswing for a while, or we could have a big resurgence because of deer hunting and Thanksgiving,” he said.
With the Christmas holiday rapidly approaching, Taylor said it was important for people to continue to mask up, social distance and follow good hand-washing protocol.
“I feel there are some basic sound medical guidelines that could help prevent the spread of this disease,” Taylor explained.
