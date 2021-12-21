Riverwood Healthcare Center’s clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Fri., Dec. 24, and Fri., Dec. 31.
The Same Day clinic in Aitkin will follow the same holiday closing schedule. Riverwood’s Saturday clinic in Aitkin will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Riverwood’s support services wing offices, including patient accounts/billing, human resources, and other administrative services, will be closed on Fri., Dec. 24, and Fri., Dec. 31.
Riverwood’s retail pharmacies in Aitkin and Garrison will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Aitkin pharmacy will be open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 24, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 31. The Garrison pharmacy will be open 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 24 and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.