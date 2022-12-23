Riverwood Healthcare Center’s clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holidays.

The Same Day clinic in Aitkin will follow the same holiday closing schedule. Riverwood’s Saturday clinic in Aitkin will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31.

