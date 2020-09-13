Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Home Care & Hospice was recently recognized as a Top Home Care Elite Provider in the United States for the second consecutive year by ABILITY Network and DecisionHealth.
Home Care Elite annually names the top 25% of home care providers in key home health quality and performance measures including quality of care, quality improvement, patient experience, best practices implementation and financial management. Data from Home Health Compare and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Cost Reports is utilized to compile the rankings.
“Home Care Elite status is one of the in-home health care industry’s most respected and meaningful indicators of excellence, and we congratulate our staff for achieving this distinction,” said CEO Kyle Bauer. “Every day they deliver high-quality, compassionate, and efficient care to patients and families in our communities.”
Home Health & Hospice is part of the Medical Campus in Crosby which includes a complete spectrum of services that value the individual, foster dignity, and help seniors stay as healthy and independent as possible. From the wellness of primary care to home health and hospice, independent and assisted living, to transitional, long-term or memory care, staff take an active interest in helping seniors live rewarding lives. For more information visit www.cuyunamed.org or call 218-546-2311.
