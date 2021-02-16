February is American Heart Month and how menopause affects the heart will be discussed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center obstetrician/gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., in a virtual presentation Thursday, Feb. 18.
Go here at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.
While menopause does not cause heart disease, studies have shown post-menopausal women are at a great risk for cardiovascular disease.
Cady will explain how a decline in estrogen may be a factor in heart disease increase among post-menopausal women.
The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health the third Thursday of each month.
For information, visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health.
