“I Already Told You . . . Don’t You Remember?” will be offered as a free Cuyuna Area Connections seminar Friday, Sept. 23, from 1-3 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby for family members and caregivers who want to understand memory loss, dementia and dementia communication.
The session will help attendees re-focus on what the person with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia needs you to know. Topics will include understanding the significant differences between age-associated memory impairment and Alzheimer’s disease and reducing frustration by learning the language of dementia. Also discussed will be communication strategies known to prevent or decrease the intensity of challenging behaviors and ensuring pleasurable and meaningful connections for you and the person with dementia.
The seminar will be presented by Erin Bonitto of Gemini Consulting, a nationally known speaker, educator and dementia communication coach. She has been a presenter at nearly 500 aging services and dementia care conferences. Bonitto had a career in health care beginning as a dietary aide and later earned a B.A. in psychology, a M.S. in gerontology and an activity director certification. She is the innovator of Life Enrichment Systems for Dementia, an education, programming and skill coaching framework.
“Non-Pharmacologic Approaches for Managing and Preventing Challenging Dementia Behavioral Symptoms” will be offered by Bonitto from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for long-term care professionals and other health care providers. Lunch will be provided for attendees of both sessions at 11:45 a.m.
Those attending should use the door to the right of Heartwood’s main entrance and wear a face mask. Registration is required by Monday, Sept. 19, by calling Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Social Work Department at 218-546-2357.
