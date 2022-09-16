“I Already Told You . . . Don’t You Remember?” will be offered as a free Cuyuna Area Connections seminar Friday, Sept. 23, from 1-3 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby for family members and caregivers who want to understand memory loss, dementia and dementia communication.

The session will help attendees re-focus on what the person with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia needs you to know. Topics will include understanding the significant differences between age-associated memory impairment and Alzheimer’s disease and reducing frustration by learning the language of dementia. Also discussed will be communication strategies known to prevent or decrease the intensity of challenging behaviors and ensuring pleasurable and meaningful connections for you and the person with dementia.

