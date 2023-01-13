Gary Erickson weight loss

Gary Erickson before (left) and after (right).

“I knew I needed to make a change and I made up my mind that I was going to stick to it,” said Gary Erickson, Ironton, who markedly improved his health by losing over 100 pounds in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Medical Weight Management program. With his improved weight, he no longer has heart issues, diabetes or sleep apnea and has lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

A retired respiratory therapist who also worked as a paramedic throughout his 37-year-career, Erickson observed what other overweight people were going through and realized those things were starting to happen to him. He knew his excess weight was putting a strain on his heart and his health in general.

