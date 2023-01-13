“I knew I needed to make a change and I made up my mind that I was going to stick to it,” said Gary Erickson, Ironton, who markedly improved his health by losing over 100 pounds in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Medical Weight Management program. With his improved weight, he no longer has heart issues, diabetes or sleep apnea and has lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
A retired respiratory therapist who also worked as a paramedic throughout his 37-year-career, Erickson observed what other overweight people were going through and realized those things were starting to happen to him. He knew his excess weight was putting a strain on his heart and his health in general.
“Multiple times I tried different diets like mayo, egg and grapefruit or cabbage; my weight would go down but then back up again like a yo-yo,” Erickson said. Following several cardiologist exams and tests in the summer of 2021, he decided to change his lifestyle.
Weighing more than 300 pounds, Erickson was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and because of his irregular heartbeat he said he could not even walk to his mailbox without becoming short of breath. His ejection fraction heart failure measurement was at 32% indicating he was at a high risk of developing a dangerous arrythmia or even heart failure. “The cardiologist explained my test results to me,” Erickson stated. “It concerned me and I knew I needed to make changes.”
Erickson heard about CRMC’s medical weight management program from two friends who were enrolled. In September, he made an appointment and began monthly appointments with bariatrician Dr. Angie Ausban. Through the program, he also had appointments with a registered dietitian who provided meal plans and a physical therapist who recommended appropriate exercises.
“I kept faithful with what was planned for me,” the 67-year-old said, adding that also at the doctor’s recommendation he stopped drinking alcoholic beverages, eats only sugar-free foods and limits his bread intake.
Fifteen months later, on Dec. 1, 2022, he reached his goal weight of 195 pounds which he has maintained with the help of daily exercise. Erickson continues to follow his meal plan, weighs all his food and uses a fitness app. He walks his golden retriever Maggie along the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area trails three to four miles daily and in inclement weather goes the same distance on a treadmill. His new daily routine also includes planking and lifting weights to keep his muscles strong.
“I feel 100% better and my mind is set not to go back to gaining weight,” said Erickson who is proud to no longer need eight medications and remains alcohol free. With the weight loss, he is no longer diabetic and improved his ejection fraction heart failure measurement to 56%, which is now normal. He said both his blood sugar and blood pressure, which were dangerously high, are also now normal. He is also happy that he no longer needs a CPAP machine to help him breath while sleeping and that he no longer snores.
To stay on track, Erickson is continuing to make medical weight management visits every three months.
“The program is what I needed to change my life and get healthy,” Erickson concluded. “I am so grateful to Dr. Ausban and the staff who gave me the support to believe that I could do this.”
