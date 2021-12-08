A total of $49,294 was raised for area cancer patients the last week of October through Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s virtual Kaleidoscope—A Celebration of Courage fundraiser.
The proceeds will benefit the Courage Cabinet which can make the journey a little easier for cancer patients by providing financial assistance to help meet basic needs and allow them to focus on healing. The funds are used to provide things like travel assistance, nutrition supplements, medications, compression garments and more to those in the fight of their lives.
The total compares to $51,557 raised in 2020, $43,067 in 2019 and $41,050 in 2018.
For more information about the Courage Cabinet, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/donate.
