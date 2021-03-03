Brent Katzenberger, Ironton, was recently named Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s director of clinical informatics.
A registered nurse, Katzenberger has been a member of CRMC’s staff since 2004. In his new position, he will focus on oversight, support and optimization for Excellian, the electronic medical record technology, and related interfaced clinical software applications.
He previously served as CRMC’s electronic health records operations manager and has been working in information systems-related roles for the past 14 years since stepping away from direct patient care in the Intensive Care Unit in 2007.
Katzenberger earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota and began his career at CRMC soon after. He and his wife Jill have four children: Barrett 14, Levelyn 11, Scarlett 8 and Bexton 5.
