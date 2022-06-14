Summer is here! Along with warmer weather comes outdoor activities that carry some health risks. Keep in mind these safety tips.
Use sunscreen. Skin is the largest organ in the body and the first line of defense. Using sunscreen helps keep skin healthy and protects it from harmful UV rays that can cause cancer, premature skin aging and discolorations. An SPF of 30 or higher is recommended. When choosing a moisturizer, opting for one that has added SPF is another way to protect your face.
Stay safe on the water. Make sure you have lifejackets for everyone in the watercraft. Lifejackets are not only suggested but required by law. Follow Minnesota Department of Natural Resources boating regulations regarding flotation devices and carbon monoxide detection. Also, alcohol and boating do not mix. Alcohol use is the number one factor in boating fatalities according to the DNR. Making sure you have a responsible driver is essential.
Stay hydrated. Extensive physical activity outside in high temperatures can deplete the body of fluid volume, electrolytes, and minerals that the body needs. Drinking plenty of water, sports drinks and taking breaks inside or at a cool shaded area are essential to prevent heat illness and even heat stroke.
Check for ticks. Deer ticks are known to carry Lyme disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a few tips to prevent tick bites are to: Know where to expect ticks. They like to live in grassy, brush-covered or wooded areas. After coming inside, examine yourself and any pets and shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors may reduce the risk of getting Lyme disease.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
