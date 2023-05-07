Kidney donation turns Aitkin woman’s life around

JoAnn Guthmiller recently received a kidney donated by her brother.

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

JoAnn Paulsen Guthmiller, mother to Riverwood’s Emergency Department Supervisor Kelsey Guthmiller, RN, shared comments on the experience of getting her brother’s kidney.

“Who would have thought that 33 years ago when we said goodbye to my mom and donated her organs that it would come full circle! I needed a new kidney! My polycystic kidney disease was progressing and my quality of life was deteriorating. Dialysis was approaching fast. My siblings started the testing process and my brother, Jon Paulsen, was a very, very close match. The date of March 21, 2023 was picked by my brother and surgery was scheduled at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. I feel better and stronger every day. ”

