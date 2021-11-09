Now that children ages 5-11 are approved for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, plans are in place to provide opportunities for parents to have their children vaccinated.
Aitkin County Health and Human Services is working with area school districts to provide the shots, starting with parent-teacher conferences this week.
“One of the differences with this age group is that we recognize the desire for children and parents to be together,” said Erin Melz, Aitkin County Public Health supervisor. “We felt parents would want to be with those kids during vaccination.”
Multiple clinic opportunities will be available for parents who wish to have their children vaccinated, starting on Nov. 11 at Rippleside Elementary from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and McGregor Elementary from 4-6:30 p.m. Public Health will also be at Hill City school on Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m.
There will be a clinic at the Aitkin County Health & Human Services office from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. These clinics are only for children ages 5-11. Parents should have received information about registration from their schools.
Pre-registration is requested but walk-ins are also welcome. Registration links can also be found on the Aitkin County website.
At this time, Riverwood is not taking appointments to vaccinate children. Melz said that the shots will be made available in the school setting first, and then further plans made when demand is determined.
“We just don’t know what the demand will be,” she added.
Both Melz and Brea Hamdorf, Aitkin County’s public health nurse, commented that while younger children mostly do not get seriously ill from COVID-19, they can still get sick and spread the disease.
Melz also pointed out that children can be asymptomatic carriers, and the vaccine will be helpful to minimize community transmission.
“It will be helpful for the community as a whole,” Melz said.
Hamdorf pointed out that the children’s dose is 1/3 the dose given to adults, with a different formulation – and that the two shots are given three weeks apart.
Hamdorf said the vaccine has been proven safe, but parents should watch for side effects, or an immune response, similar to what adults have experienced, indicating the body is building its defenses against the disease.
Melz said that, so far, children receiving the vaccine in the trials are seeing the same fatigue, fever and headache side effects.
Currently in Aitkin County, 56.6% of the total population has received at least one shot – which includes those that up until now were ineligible and children under the age of 5.
“You can take that to be your vaccination rate for those 12 and older of our entire population,” Melz said.
For full vaccinations, the county is at 54.6% – or about 8,600 people.
BOOSTER SHOTS
The following dates and sites are available for booster shots for adults:
• Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1-3 p.m., Hill City Fire Hall, Moderna booster as well as flu shots
• Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aitkin County Health and Human Services, flu and Moderna shots.
• Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1-4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin, Moderna shots.
• Tuesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McGregor Community Center, Moderna shots.
Pre-registration is recommended for all the clinics. Call 218-927-7200 or visit the Aitkin County website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us to make an appointment.
RIVERWOOD DISCONTINUES ANTIBODIES TREATMENT
Riverwood Healthcare Center will not offer monoclonal antibodies treatment for COVID-19 patients at this time due to staffing concerns.
“We’ve been offering the monoclonal antibodies infusion treatment for the past year, but with a large increase in the number of referrals of COVID-19 patients this fall, we no longer have enough specially trained nursing staff to provide this service,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood chief medical officer. “We will refer any patients in need of this treatment to other area health care centers that offer it.”
Monoclonal antibodies are given through an IV to keep COVID-19 symptoms from getting worse. This treatment can be effective at decreasing hospitalization rates and progression to severe disease and death for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
