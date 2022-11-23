Whether a person is elderly or disabled, it can be difficult to know when to ask for help. Societally, we are taught that asking for help is a sign of weakness and a cause for embarrassment.
Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth. If one of your friend or loved one is facing difficulty due to age or disability, certain signs can help indicate when it is time to hire in-home help.
General Signs that It’s Time to Ask for Help
Close Calls or New Difficulties
If your elderly or disabled loved one has been living alone, it’s likely that they have been relatively self-sufficient for some time. However, if your loved one has recently begun having new difficulties or suffering from close calls, like falls, medical scares or even car accidents, it’s likely that it is time to ask for help.
Chronic Health Conditions or Worsening Health
Progressive issues like dementia, congestive heart failure and COPD can result in a marked, rapid decline in a loved one. Generally, the presence of these issues means that it is time to ask for help from a qualified caregiver or to move the person to an assisted living facility.
Difficulty With Activities of Daily Living
The activities of daily living (ADL’s) and instrumental activities of daily living (IADL’s) are the skills an adult needs to live independently – without the care of a relative or caregiver. These skills include dressing oneself, cooking, driving, shopping, using the bathroom, bathing, doing laundry, taking medications and cleaning.
Age and/or disability often rob people of these abilities and make it increasingly difficult for them to live alone. Fortunately, if a loved one is having difficulty with ADL’s or IADL’S, bringing in-home help into the equation can often restore some independence and help the person live a better life.
Social Signs That It’s Time to Ask for Help
Often, when an elderly or disabled person is beginning to decline, it will become obvious through their social interactions, or lack thereof. To determine if your friend or loved one needs help, keep an eye out for these important social warning signs:
Lack of Friendships
Age and disability make it easy to become reclusive and a person who no longer keeps close companions or pursues friendships may very well be declining. Generally, lack of active friendships is a sign of depressive symptoms and may indicate that it is time to secure in-home help or a change of scenery for your friend or loved one.
Refusal to Leave the Home
When an elderly or disabled person is afraid to drive and unwilling to take public transportation alone, they often begin to go days on end without leaving their home. Often, these individuals benefit from hiring in-home help, which may help them regain their mobility and resume regular outings.
No Activities or Interests
If your friend or loved one has abandoned activities and interests, it is time to call for help. Isolation is generally related to depressive symptoms and acting quickly is the best way to prevent your loved one from becoming further depressed and isolated.
Often, elderly or disabled people are embarrassed to ask for help and see it as a sign that they are becoming incapable. Assure the person that this is not true, that there is nothing to be embarrassed about and that extra help can help them preserve the quality of their life rather than subtracting from it. Although it can be difficult, asking for help is never anything to be embarrassed about and in-home caregiving can often preserve, extend and boost a person’s quality of life for many years.
What can I do NOW
Whether you’re looking for information on preventing disease, have been diagnosed with one of the diseases that many of us face as we age, provide care for someone or are a health care professional; having reliable information is critical. Resources are available to empower all of us to take charge of our health to live longer, happier, more productive lives.
• Educate yourself -
Powerful Tools for Caregivers - This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
• Dementia Friends – This one hour class offers the basic information about dementia. You will leave knowing the difference between different kinds of dementia. Plus the difference between dementia and normal aging. People with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.
• Matter of Balance – Learn practical strategies for reducing your fear of falling, changing your environment to reduce risks and increasing your activity level to prevent falls in this group discussion class.
• Aging with Gusto - Aging with Gusto strives to ignite more positive views of aging. And there’s never been a better time. More and more people are living to 100—and they’re doing so with more “gusto” than ever. How we think about aging matters: Research shows that people with more positive views of aging live an average of seven-and-a-half years longer than those with less positive views and have better health outcomes. (Levy, 2002) That’s why Aging with Gusto discussions are so important. Aging with Gusto discussions:
• Encourage more positive views of aging.
• Heighten appreciation for the capacity of people of all ages to contribute in their families and communities.
• Increase awareness of ideas, behaviors and practices that are based on misconceptions and biases about older people.
• Develop ideas for how to “age with gusto.”
• Exercise - Keep yourself active whether it is walking, dancing, raking leaves or vacuuming. You can join a class to keep yourself active and reduce the risk of falls. Tai Ji Quan and SAIL (Staying Active and Independent for Life) are two examples. Tai Ji Quan is a slower moving class that increases mobility if followed regularly and it is a great fall-prevention routine that builds strength in our ankles…. SAIL on the other hand is a bit faster pace that includes aerobics, weight bearing exercises and balance- strengthening exercises. SAIL classes are available in McGregor, Malmo and Aitkin. Tai Ji Quan classes are available in Hill City and McGregor.
• Socialize – yes, have fun! Go to a dance, play cards, join a friend for a cup of coffee. The second Tuesday of the month - CARE sponsors the Memory Lane Café at 11 a.m. at Maryhill Manor. Activities, socializing and lunch are included in this gathering. All are welcome. At the next event, we will enjoy Christmas songs and sugar cookies. Mike and Jan Cherry will perform on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at Maryhill Manor. Join us!
Aitkin County CARE exists to help individuals stay in their homes. If we can’t help we have resources to find what you are looking for. For more information, please contact Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383.
