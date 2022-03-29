Kullhem recognized with Trophy Fish

Trophy Fish Award winner JoLynn Kullhem (center) with, from left to right in front: director of quality, Cathline Helstrom; chief executive officer, Amy Hart and chief financial officer, Katie Berg. Left to right, back: infection control nurse, Jenna Ritter; chief medical officer, Dr. Rob Westin; senior services administrator, Daren Rife; quality coordinator, Kelly Peterson and clinical quality management analyst, Macy Dotty.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Technical Program Quality Management Specialist, JoLynn Kullhem, Palisade, received the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by helping ensure employees were accurately paid their salaries in a timely manner.
When a software failure left CRMC without a payroll system in early December, Kullhem quickly stepped up to create an application to record hours and implement new technology. She continued to work extended hours, gave up holiday and vacation days and even came back to work in the evening to help night shift employees with their questions for more than two months.
“JoLynn was patient
and so helpful despite all our many questions,” her nominator wrote. “She was determined to fix any issue we had in order to process checks correctly and get payroll back up and running.”
A CRMC employee the past five years, Kullhem also served as quality management analyst and staff recruiter. Prior to CRMC, she was Aitkin Health Services’ Long-Term Care administrator and director of human resources. Kullhem holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota. She and her husband, Brandon, live on the Kullhem Century Farm near Palisade.
