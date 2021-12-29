Advance Planning 101 (In Partnership with Legal Aid Services of NE Minnesota) has scheduled a session.
Be prepared for the “long middle” and end of life by learning about legal tools that can help you live the life you want and leave the legacy you want.
Discussion will be on legal documents such as health care directives,powers of attorney for financial matters, wills and other testamentary documents.
Presenter is Kristen Parendo, managing attorney, Duluth office - Legal Aid Service of Northeastern MN.
To find out more, call Elder Circle at 218-999-9233.
