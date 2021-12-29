U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) have introduced the Vet CENTERS for Mental Health Act to expand access to mental health services for veterans and their families.
The bicameral bill would require 10 additional states, including Minnesota, to create at least one new vet center to provide mental health counseling to veterans, survivors of military sexual assault and Gold Star families.
Companion legislation was earlier introduced in the House by Representatives. This legislation has been endorsed by The American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the Service Women’s Action Network, and New Jersey SOS Veteran Stakeholder Group.
Historically, different methods have been used to identify where the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) places vet centers, leading to unintended underinvestment in certain states and territories that have higher ratios of veterans to vet centers than the national average. This legislation modifies the criteria that the VA uses by leveraging results of the 2020 Census and the VA’s own population data to ensure underserved areas are eligible for additional vet centers.
