Unfortunately, the reality is that within our community we don’t talk about memory loss/dementia very much. In September the Remember Project brought the conversation to our area by exploring the “scary” concern of developing memory loss. Participants that enjoyed the play presented by The Remember Project, “Fortune Cookies”, indicated that the play demonstrated the lack of communication between a mother and her son on this topic, and how important the conversation is. The mother said in the interaction, “I am afraid” ... that was very impactful.” Closing comments from participants included: “I appreciate that information is being put out for us through Aitkin County CARE. Keep up the good work. Thank you. Great program, looking forward to watching the other two.”
Two more presentations will be available in person and via zoom.
Steering into the Skid
April 20 – 1 p.m.
In 12 short scenes, one per month and all taking place in Tim and Amanda’s SUV, the audience comes to know this loving couple and bear witness to the early progression of dementia. As the months pass, viewers see the couple’s subtle changes and adjustments they are forced to deal with due to memory loss.
In the Garden
June 29 – 10 a.m.
Arthur Monsetin’s adult children have come together to decide a course of action for their beloved father who is struggling with Alzheimer’s disease. Long ingrained familial tensions come to the surface as Peter, Karen and Jamie wrestle with how best to treasure their father as they also come to terms with his limitations.
