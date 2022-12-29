Unfortunately, the reality is that within our community we don’t talk about memory loss/dementia very much. In September the Remember Project brought the conversation to our area by exploring the “scary” concern of developing memory loss. Participants that enjoyed the play presented by The Remember Project, “Fortune Cookies”, indicated that the play demonstrated the lack of communication between a mother and her son on this topic, and how important the conversation is. The mother said in the interaction, “I am afraid” ... that was very impactful.” Closing comments from participants included: “I appreciate that information is being put out for us through Aitkin County CARE. Keep up the good work. Thank you. Great program, looking forward to watching the other two.”

Two more presentations will be available in person and via zoom. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.