The first week of June is dedicated to spotlighting how lives can be saved if more people know cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to properly use an AED. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, an approved American Heart Association Training Center, is offering lifesaving classes as part of that awareness.

The Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid class, which is designed for anyone with little or no medical training, is scheduled at CRMC in Crosby from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30.

An array of individual and group classes is offered by CRMC to help people be prepared for a lifesaving emergency. For more information or to register, send a message to jodi.bedard@cuyunamed.org or call 218-546-4367.

