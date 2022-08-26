Obstetrician/gynecologist Alisha Lindberg, M.D., will begin treating patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby and Baxter clinics on Sept. 1.
Originally from Scandia, Dr. Lindberg earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota where she recently completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of Minnesota-Morris.
Lindberg said she is passionate about comprehensive women’s health care. She has a specific interest in family planning, adolescent gynecology, infertility, high-risk obstetrics and international work. She has participated in medical mission trips to Santiago, Dominican Republic and Jalapa, Nicaragua. She also rotated in San Jose, Costa Rica, during medical school.
She has served as a volunteer prenatal educator at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and contributed to the Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite Initiative there. Dr. Lindberg said she believes in empowering her patients with knowledge, so they are able to make the best decisions regarding their health and wellness.
Lindberg enjoys outdoor activities, hiking with her dogs, cycling, yoga, and farmers’ markets. She and her husband, Ben, have one daughter, Lyla.
For an appointment with Dr. Lindberg, call 218-545-1049.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.