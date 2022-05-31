People suffering from chronic heartburn or acid reflux and those diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are struggling to control their symptoms with dietary and lifestyle changes and medicine, are invited to a livestream presentation by Dr. Andrew Loveitt on Tuesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will learn about GERD and its silent symptoms, potential long-term effects of proton pump inhibitor use, new treatment options, procedures and recovery. They will also be able to ask Dr. Loveitt any questions including what GERD sufferers are asking him about managing their symptoms.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/f91a1530/OOMXZJPN7BGEZtJJsebghQ?u=https%3A%2F%2Ffb.me%2Fe%2F52WEsg6mE.

An estimated one in five adults in the U.S. experiences GERD, a chronic reflux condition that can include symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation of food/liquid and difficulty swallowing. It occurs when the flap valve between the stomach and esophagus isn’t working properly to keep contents consumed in the stomach.

Dr. Loveitt, a board-certified general surgeon, is a specialist at the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center and is available for patient appointments at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby. Patients may be referred by their primary care physician or seek more information by contacting nurse coordinator Lea Carlson at 218-546-4323.

