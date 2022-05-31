People suffering from chronic heartburn or acid reflux and those diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are struggling to control their symptoms with dietary and lifestyle changes and medicine, are invited to a livestream presentation by Dr. Andrew Loveitt on Tuesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about GERD and its silent symptoms, potential long-term effects of proton pump inhibitor use, new treatment options, procedures and recovery. They will also be able to ask Dr. Loveitt any questions including what GERD sufferers are asking him about managing their symptoms.
An estimated one in five adults in the U.S. experiences GERD, a chronic reflux condition that can include symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation of food/liquid and difficulty swallowing. It occurs when the flap valve between the stomach and esophagus isn’t working properly to keep contents consumed in the stomach.
Dr. Loveitt, a board-certified general surgeon, is a specialist at the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center and is available for patient appointments at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby. Patients may be referred by their primary care physician or seek more information by contacting nurse coordinator Lea Carlson at 218-546-4323.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
