Lori Burgstaler

 CRMC

River Oaks Dental Practice Manager Lori Burgstaler, Aitkin, was appointed to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Governing Board of Directors in January.

Burgstaler has worked at River Oaks Dental in Aitkin and Deerwood the past eight years. She has more than 20 years clinical dental assisting experience and eight years administrative experience. She holds an Associate of Arts degree from Brainerd Community College and earned a dental assisting certificate at Normandale Community College. She also holds a certificate in massage therapy from Northwestern Health Sciences University. Burgstaler also serves on the Hospital District Board and is a volunteer emergency medical responder with the Ross Lake First Responders.

