Manganese is a mineral that is naturally in the environment and can be found in water, food and air. It is one of the most abundant metals on the earth’s surface. It can be found in both groundwater and surface water from natural sources or as a result of human activity such as mining and industrial discharges.
Manganese is used in various industries, including the manufacture of iron and steel alloys, batteries, glass, fireworks, various cleaning supplies, fertilizers, varnish, fungicides, cosmetics and livestock feeding supplements.
Your body needs some manganese to stay healthy. The recommended daily intake for manganese depends on a person’s age and sex. Although manganese is an essential nutrient at low doses, elevated levels are a health concern.
The recommended manganese intake for children over 8 years old and adults varies from 1,900 to 2,600 µg per day. Infants should consume 600 µg or less of manganese per day (one microgram per liter (µg/L) is the same as 1 part per billion).
The level at which manganese benefits one person could overlap with the level at which it is harmful to another person. Adults and children get enough manganese through their diet. Infants get enough manganese from breast milk, food, or formula. Food often has a higher manganese level than water; however, there are many types of food that can actually block manganese from getting into the body. Water does not have the same characteristics as food, so your body can more easily absorb manganese in water.
The likelihood of health impacts from manganese are dependent on factors such as the route of exposure, the chemical form, the age at exposure and an individual’s nutritional status. Certain groups that are more sensitive to manganese include infants, the elderly and those with liver disease.
Studies suggest an association between exposure to manganese in drinking water and neurological issues in infants and children, such as changes in behavior, lower IQ, speech and memory difficulties, and lack of coordination and movement control.
IS IT IN MY DRINKING WATER?
You may suspect that manganese is in your water if the water is discolored (brownish-red), causes staining of plumbing fixtures (faucets, sinks) or clothing, or has an off-taste or odor.
If you are experiencing black stains on your shower, toilet, plumbing fixtures or laundry, it is likely you have manganese in your drinking water and it is recommended you have your water tested.
The only way to know the level of manganese in your drinking water is to contact your public water system or have your tap water tested. All water testing should be done through an accredited laboratory. Contact a Minnesota Department of Health accredited laboratory to get a sample container and instructions on how to submit a sample. You can also contact your county to see if they have any programs to make testing your water easier.
You can contact your local drinking water authority for a list of certified labs in your area or search online using Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) drinking water lab certification page at www.epa.gov/dwlabcert.
You can also contact a water treatment professional to come to your home to test your water.
PRIVATE WELL
Some Minnesota groundwater naturally has levels of manganese higher than the MDH guidance values. You may want to test your drinking water for manganese, especially if infants drink your tap water. You are responsible for keeping your well water safe and testing it as needed.
PUBLIC WATER SYSTEM
Public water systems may test their water for manganese, but are not required to under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).
You can contact your public water system to find out if they test the water for manganese.
Some Minnesota community public water systems test for manganese either before or after treating water. Based on test results and treatment practices, MDH estimates about 90% of Minnesotans using community public drinking water systems receive water with levels of manganese below 100 µg/L. About 3% of Minnesotans on community public water systems receive water with levels above 300 µg/L.
REMOVING MANGANESE
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) developed guidance values to keep your household drinking water safe.
Drinking water with a level of manganese above the MDH guidance level can be harmful to your health, but taking a bath or a shower in it is not.
Water treatment technologies that have been shown to be capable of removing manganese from drinking water in your home include cation exchange water softening (Cation exchange water softeners remove the calcium and magnesium ions found in hard water by exchanging them with sodium (or potassium) ions), distillation, filtration and reverse osmosis.
Drinking water treatment products which remove manganese, as demonstrated through independent testing and certification by WQA, can be found here: www.wqa.org/find-products#/.
If conditions are right, a water softener is the best tool for removing manganese. The softener can handle significant quantities of manganese, but it only works well if all the manganese is un-precipitated (not deposited as a solid product, remaining in solution) and remains un-precipitated.
An MDH study in Dakota County found that water softeners can be an effective way to reduce the level of manganese in drinking water. You can learn more about water treatment options at Home Water Treatment. Contact MDH (651-201-4700 or health.drinkingwater@state.mn.us) with questions.
These elements can be removed during softening with lime, but most commonly iron and manganese is removed by filtration after oxidation (with air, potassium permanganate or chlorine). Gravity and pressure filters are both used, with pressure filters being the more popular.
When combined levels of iron and manganese exceed 10 mg/L, the most effective treatment involves oxidation followed by filtration. In this process, a chemical is added to convert any dissolved iron and manganese into the solid, oxidized forms that can then be easily filtered from the water. www.exten
MANGANESE REGULATIONS
Currently, there are no federal enforceable maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for manganese in drinking water. However, EPA also has established National Secondary Drinking Water Regulations that set non-mandatory water quality standards (secondary maximum contaminant levels or SMCLs) that are used as guidelines to assist water systems with managing drinking water for aesthetic considerations, such as taste, color and odor. The EPA has set a SMCL for manganese of 0.05 mg/L in order to protect against black staining and bitter metallic-tasting water.
In 2004, EPA set a non-enforceable lifetime health advisory (HA) level of 0.3 mg/L for chronic exposure to manganese and a one-day and 10-day HA of 1 mg/L for acute exposure. The EPA suggests 0.3 mg/L be used for both chronic and acute exposure for infants younger than 6 months old. These health advisory levels are meant to serve as technical guidance to assist regulatory officials with protecting public health and provides practical guidelines for addressing manganese contamination.
