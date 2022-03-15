On average, your risk of getting colon cancer is one in 20, varying a bit according to individual risk factors.
Riverwood Healthcare Center has joined the American Cancer Society in recognizing national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.
Testing is key to preventing colon cancer or finding it early. Answer true or false to the following statements to see how much you know about colon cancer:
• Survival rates for colon cancer are higher if it is found early.
• Colon cancer usually begins with a precancerous growth which, if found early, can be removed before it turns into cancer.
• Those 45 and older should be tested regularly for colon cancer, regardless of whether their family has a history of the disease.
• If individuals got tested as recommended, half of all colon cancer deaths could be prevented.
All of the above are “true.” Talk to your primary care provider about getting screened for colon cancer.
Dr. Timothy LeMieur, general surgeon with the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIMIS) and chief of surgery at Riverwood Healthcare Center, commented on colorectal cancer screening:
“Regular early screening can prevent colon cancer. This is because polyps or growths can be found and removed during a colonoscopy before they have a chance to turn into cancer, without the need for surgery. Also, with today’s new anesthetics, colonoscopies are a much more pleasant experience. Most patients are ready to be discharged after a colonoscopy in less than 30 minutes. If your doctor is recommending a colonoscopy, don’t put it off, just do it.”
TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR HEALTH
The good news is that colon cancer is highly preventable when people adopt healthy lifestyle habits.
EAT HEALTHY: Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables will lower your overall risk for cancer. To prevent colon cancer, limit your consumption of red and processed meats (bacon, hamburger, sausage, hotdogs) and other foods with a high fat content (French fries, chips). Eating foods with high fiber will help too.
STAY ACTIVE: Aim for exercising or walking at least 30 minutes/day. Make it fun—doing an activity you enjoy like dancing, walking with a friend, or trying a new sport. Check with your doctor before beginning any strenuous exercise routine.
QUIT TOBACCO: Long-term cigarette smoking is associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer, even after accounting for known risk factors such as race, body mass index, and a family history of the disease, according to a new study by the American Cancer Society.
LIMIT ALCOHOL USE: Alcohol use has been linked with a higher risk of cancers of the colon and rectum. If you drink alcohol, limit how much you drink. Low to moderate use is usually defined as one to two drinks a day for a man or one drink a day for a woman.
For information on preventing colon cancer, go to www.cancer.org/cancer/colonandrectumcancer/detailedguide/colorectal-cancer-prevention.
