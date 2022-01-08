The American Red Cross urgently needs help to replenish its low supply and meet the needs of patient care.
Register now to donate at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.
Appointments must be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
