On July 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendation on wearing masks.
The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, which is transmissible by fully vaccinated people, has led to a surge in cases across the country.
As a result, the CDC now recommends that all people, whether fully vaccinated or not, to wear masks in indoor public places where there is a substantial or high risk of transmitting COVID-19.
The CDC defines substantial risk as “50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people,” and they define high risk as “more than 100 cases per 100,000.” The majority of cases and deaths are among those unvaccinated.
As of July 31, the CDC had labeled Aitkin County, Crow Wing County and Mille Lacs County as substantial risk areas.
Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Missouri reported having high transmission in almost every county. To find out if a county is a substantial or high risk area and to stay updated with the most current information, visit: covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-
tracker/#county-view.
The CDC is also recommending “universal mask-wearing in K-12 schools.” This includes teachers, staff members, students and visitors. The recommendation is for anyone 2 or older.
When mask restrictions were lifted on May 13, the CDC did not have research on how fast the Delta variant was spreading through the country.
On July 30, President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees must be vaccinated.
“Every federal government employee will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Anyone who does not attest, or is not vaccinated, will be required to mask no matter where they work, test one or two times a week to see if they’ve acquired COVID-19, socially distance and generally will not be allowed to travel for work,” he said at a press conference.
As an incentive, President Biden has called on states and local governments to use federal funding to offer a $100 incentive to get the vaccine. New York City has already launched this initiative.
The CDC can only make recommendations. It is up to state and local officials to implement the new mask guidelines.
