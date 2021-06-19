On June 8, McGregor area EMRs and EMTs gathered in the break room of the McGregor Fire Hall to receive a brand new LUCAS device – a chest compression machine that delivers CPR chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients in the field and on the move.
Stephanie Olson, a critical care RN in Duluth, has been with the McGregor Area Ambulance since 2010. She explained why a LUCAS device is important to the department, “CPR is difficult because it is a very physical job. Even after two minutes of high-quality CPR someone can become fatigued and CPR then becomes ineffective.”
“The rate of CPR has to be between 100-120 beats per minute and you have to compress the chest 2 inches on an adult,” Olson added.
According to a 2018 national survey by the Cleveland Clinic, only half of Americans know how to do CPR.
According to the American Heart Association, annually 383,000 cardiac arrests happen out of the hospital, and a staggering 88% of cardiac arrests occur at home.
Elizabeth Reem, account manager at Stryker (the company that makes the LUCAS device), gave a demonstration on how to use the device and facilitated a hands-on training for those present.
“People slow down, but a machine doesn’t get tired,” she said. “It stays consistent, and when it comes to CPR consistency is key.”
During the demonstration, Reem asked the EMTs and EMRs what was the longest time they had given CPR before. Most everyone in the room had done CPR for more than 20 minutes.
“I’ve administered CPR for 40 minutes before,” Olson said. “You become so exhausted, mentally and physically, because you are doing everything you possibly can to save a life.”
In rural areas like Aitkin County, the average transport time to the hospital is 30 minutes.
“It is absolutely impossible to administer high-quality CPR in the back of an ambulance,” Olson said. With the LUCAS machine performing safe and effective CPR, EMTs and EMRs are free to complete other tasks like managing the airway and starting IVs.
The device comes in a hard-shell backpack. It is light and easy to carry and comes with two 30-minute batteries which means the device can be used in the field, on trails, in a patient’s home or on the side of the road.
In the event a person is not breathing and in cardiac arrest, CPR manually preserves intact brain function until other methods to restore blood circulation can be performed.
Therefore, time is everything when it comes to administering CPR and a LUCAS device makes CPR available before a patient is loaded into an ambulance.
The McGregor Fire and Rescue Department has been saving up money for a long time.
This winter, a donation from the Tamarack Sno-Flyers, a local snowmobile club, pushed them close enough to their goal to justify making the purchase. The devices aren’t cheap. The average machine costs over $16,000.
This isn’t the McGregor Fire and Rescue Department’s first LUCAS machine. They have two ambulances but only one machine. Now, each ambulance will have its own machine. Several times a year EMTs respond to a call in the ambulance without the LUCAS machine.
Olson has used a LUCAS machine many times, but in her line of work EMS rarely gets to know the outcomes of patients. “So when Gary walked into our ambulance meeting for the first time after his cardiac arrest to thank us, it was quite emotional,” Olson said.
Gary Herbranson suffered a heart attack at home and attributes his recovery to the EMTs and the LUCAS device. He has since made a significant donation to help the EMS get a LUCAS. Herbranson shared his story but was quick to divert the attention back to the McGregor EMS. “This day isn’t about me, it’s about the community,” he said.
This was also the first time Elizabeth Reem gave a LUCAS presentation and training with a survivor in the room.
“I really love my job, and it’s really a big honor to be in the room with someone who is a survivor,” Reem said.
