The Health Economics Program (HEP) has shared an inaugural release of data from the Minnesota Prescription Drug Price Transparency (RxPT) initiative issued Feb. 21. This release includes RxPT’s first legislative report and the new RxPT Data Dashboards and downloadable files.
To increase transparency into the pricing of prescription drugs, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Minnesota Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (the Act) in 2020.
This release is MDH’s first-look at the data collected. Among the findings in the report:
• List prices for many prescription drugs are growing significantly faster than the rate of inflation. For drugs with the fastest growing prices, list prices rose on average 41.6% from 2017-2022.
• MDH estimated that a minimum of 41,000 people living in Minnesota would be impacted by drug price increases. These increases will raise health care spending, at a minimum, by $32 million in Minnesota in 2022.
• List prices for new drugs introduced in 2022 to treat cancer ranged from about $1,400 (Paclitaxel Protein-Bound Particles, a generic drug) to more than $465,000 (Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel, a brand name drug under patent protection).
• In the first year of the act, the drug manufacturer reporting rate was about 70%.
This release serves as an initial step to making this data available to people living in Minnesota, but more work is needed.
