We at Aitkin County CARE are passionate about providing services that enhance and promote the independence, dignity, value and well-being of older and disabled adults. The Meals on Wheels program is one of them. We would like to recognize Jerry and Deloris Wickham. The duo recently retired from volunteering but have volunteered for our Meals on Wheels program for the past 22 years.
Having grown up in the Twin Cities area, Jerry and Deloris relocated to Aitkin in 1999 when they started construction of a new home. Jerry did not move permanently to the area until 2001 when he retired after a long and successful career with Metropolitan Transit. Together, they became a mainstay on the Tuesday route as they made lifelong friendships with their customers.
Dee shared with me that “The Meals on wheels program is much more than delivering a hot meal.” In most cases their interaction with the customer is the only contact they may have that day. They enjoyed this interaction and would look forward to running the route each Tuesday.
Dee and Jerry often went above and beyond their duties as volunteer drivers. Once, they noticed a customer had not picked up his meal from the day before, they notified the CARE office who, after several attempts to contact him, requested a welfare check, in which the customer was found having a hard time breathing. CARE was later notified that he may have died if it were not for the quick reaction by Dee and Jerry.
Dee loved to cook and would share her homemade desserts with our customers as well. As you can see, this program is more than just a delivery of a hot meal. It gives comfort to family and friends knowing that their loved ones are being watched over.
A lot of work goes into this program, from the coordination of the route, monthly menus, food preparation and delivery of meals. This service is managed mostly by volunteers, like Dee and Jerry. They are a backbone of this program; without volunteers we would not be able to offer this service. I have enjoyed working with them during my employment with CARE and I know they will be greatly missed.
Now, just in case you have never heard of the Meals on Wheels program this is how it works. There are two divisions of the Meals on Wheels program. Hot meals are delivered Monday through Friday in the city of Aitkin. Frozen meals are delivered in Aitkin County every other week. This service allows customers in rural locations access to meals as well. Both the hot and frozen meals are nutritious with the well-being of the customer in mind. There is a suggested donation of $4.50 per meal. Clients may be eligible for meals through waivered services.
Winter is here, so now would be an excellent time to participate in this program. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Aitkin County CARE, please contact Mike Eisenbraun at 218-927-1383, extension 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.