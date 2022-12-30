Jerry and Deloris Wickham

Jerry and Deloris Wickham

 Aitkin County CARE

We at Aitkin County CARE are passionate about providing services that enhance and promote the independence, dignity, value and well-being of older and disabled adults. The Meals on Wheels program is one of them. We would like to recognize Jerry and Deloris Wickham. The duo recently retired from volunteering but have volunteered for our Meals on Wheels program for the past 22 years. 

Having grown up in the Twin Cities area, Jerry and Deloris relocated to Aitkin in 1999 when they started construction of a new home. Jerry did not move permanently to the area until 2001 when he retired after a long and successful career with Metropolitan Transit. Together, they became a mainstay on the Tuesday route as they made lifelong friendships with their customers. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.