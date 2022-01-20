Medical responders learn about hemorrhage control in stressful situations

Rob Pearson provided a free training opportunity open to emergency medical service (EMS) responders and hospital staff on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the McGregor High School auditorium. The session was titled “The Art of Hemorrhage Control and the Science of Stress Training.”
First responders from McGregor, Palisade, Jacobson, south Aitkin and Deerwood were present at the training session.
Using data from the Department of Defense and the University of Minnesota, current pre-hospital performance was explored along with identification of learning gaps. The session focused on how emergency responders and hospital staff must create a renewed sense of urgency with time-critical procedures along with a discussion on techniques to improve their personal ability to work proficiently under extreme stress.
“This presentation will change the way you come to work!” exclaimed Pearson. Objectives of the session were to identify learning and performance gaps for time critical care, understand the importance of evidence-based science and correct teaching and learning tactics to better perform in stressful environments.
Pearson is the recipient of the Minnesota Ambulance Association’s EMS Educator of the Year and EMS Star awards. He is also a 35-year paramedic with North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care and the assistant fire chief for the city of Maple Grove. As a fire service instructor and EMS educator, Pearson has presented this program nationwide at 38 conferences.
