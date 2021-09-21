D is for drugs is a Medicare Part D workshop that will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Shamrock Town Hall.
Medicare Part D was invented in 2003. Workshop presenter Lisa Krahn sees it as a complex Rube Goldberg type of device intended to hide low drug prices from older adults in the United States.
But the Seven County Senior Federation is on your side to share the latest news, good public resources and even suggest opportunities for action.
For more information, call Shamrock Township at 218-426-3738, email town ofshamrock@shamrocktwp.org or call Seven County Senior Federation at 320-679-4700.
