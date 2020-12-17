The COVID-19 pandemic is creating historic mental health and psychosocial support needs for virus victims, their families, healthcare workers, and others responding to the outbreak along with the general population at large. The convergence of fear of the pandemic, the secondary effects of the pandemic along with the strategies to mitigate the pandemic has created a perfect storm, placing individuals at risk of increased mental health problems, increased risk of suicide, increased use of drugs and alcohol along with relapse.
Mitigation strategies can be effective in controlling the virus, limit social interaction and social outlets. Although these strategies are effective it was found they result in profound effects on many individuals’ mental health.
Many individuals suddenly found themselves alone and isolated, experiencing an array of symptoms from anxiety to excessive drinking as the virus has almost touched every area of life. For many, the community shutdowns have developed into a deep sense of isolation. With winter weather upon us, many people complain they are stuck in the house all day.
For those, at-home relationships may become strained. Not all families are happy, healthy and functional. For some, being together in confined spaces for periods of time can be like a tinderbox. Family dynamics that are not healthy to begin with, combined with having children home full time because there is no school, puts children at greater risk for abuse. The same goes for victims of domestic violence; when people can’t get out of their homes, they become more enmeshed with the perpetrators.
The economic challenges and financial impact of losing a job can be emotionally devastating. Loss of a job often results in an individual’s struggle with identity, feeling as though they have lost everything, including their social network. Intense fears like job loss and fears for one’s life and health can contribute to substance abuse. Overall alcohol sales nationwide have gone up 18% from January through July.
Counselors are noticing a recurring theme of people drinking and/or using drugs with the thought they are not going anywhere, don’t have to drive, and don’t have the normal constraints while they are around people (Source: CDC, 2020).
Long before COVID-19 became part of our daily life, stress, anxiety, and burnout were significant issues in our workplace and society in general. Now, add the pandemic’s mental health impact into the equation and you have the anticipated outcome that work-related stress is likely to reach staggering levels in the coming months. Community leaders, business leaders and public health officials need to brace for the aftershock and be prepared to meet a dramatically heightened need for support.
“There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic will be the most psychologically toxic disaster in anyone’s lifetime,” stated George Everly who teaches disaster mental health and resilience at Johns Hopkins. “This pandemic is a disaster of uncertainty, and the greater the uncertainty surrounding a disaster, the greater the psychological casualties.”
Individuals with addiction also experience depression, anxiety, and other mental health symptoms. During COVID-19, the non-stop flow of stressful news may lead to increased feelings of worry, anxiety and stress.
Although turning to alcohol and/or drugs may temporarily help you feel better, they cause changes in your brain that will make you feel worse. It is important that you seek out healthy activities that will help alleviate stress, anxiety and depression.
Taking a break from the news and social media is essential. Watch a comedy, read a book, explore a relaxation or deep breathing app or call a friend.
Addiction thrives on secrecy and loves to catch people off-guard. It can progress quickly, especially during COVID-19 social isolation. If you’re dealing with strong cravings or relapse, contact your provider immediately, and if possible, include your family or close friend. Ask about medication to treat your symptoms, a plan for refills, and also ask about options such as urgent or emergency services (Source: University of Michigan, 2020).
In recognition of the mental health toll the crisis will take on us, the American Psychological Association (which typically issues an annual mental health survey) will foreseeably release a monthly report, Stress in America 2020: Stress in the Time of COVID-19. Included are 10 statistics on the mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
AREA RESOURCES:
Northern Pines 320-639-2025; Northland Counseling 218-670-0005; New Freedom treatment 763-220-5483 (Princeton); Riverwood Healthcare 218-927-2121; the Crisis Line 218-828-4357
VIRTUAL RECOVERY PROGRAMS AND SUPPORT:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.