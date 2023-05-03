Mental health awareness: YOU matter
Freepik

We all have mental health, affecting how we think, feel, and act every day. However, mental health is often ignored until something has gone wrong. The best way to prevent that is to pay attention to your mental health even when you’re feeling OK or even good. We all have days when we feel better than others. And just like with our physical health, we can all do things that make us mentally healthier.

Mental health plays a big role in your overall well-being. When you’re mentally healthy, you can enjoy your life and the people in it, feel good about yourself, keep up good relationships and manage stress. It’s normal for your mental health to shift over time. Creating positive habits is a great way to support your mental health.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.