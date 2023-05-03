Mental health awareness: YOU matter

We all have mental health, affecting how we think, feel, and act every day. However, mental health is often ignored until something has gone wrong. The best way to prevent that is to pay attention to your mental health even when you’re feeling OK or even good. We all have days when we feel better than others. And just like with our physical health, we can all do things that make us mentally healthier.
Mental health plays a big role in your overall well-being. When you’re mentally healthy, you can enjoy your life and the people in it, feel good about yourself, keep up good relationships and manage stress. It’s normal for your mental health to shift over time. Creating positive habits is a great way to support your mental health.
A mental health condition, or mental illness, refers to a set of symptoms that have been identified by the mental health community. People with mental health conditions experience change in emotions, thinking and/or behavior. For some, this means extreme and unexpected changes in mood, like feeling more sad or worried than usual. For others, it means not thinking clearly, pulling away from friends and activities you used to enjoy, or hearing voices that others do not. No matter what kind of mental health condition someone is facing, it is possible to heal.
Having poor mental health is not the same as having a mental health condition. We all have tough days and weeks; struggling with your mental health doesn’t automatically mean you have a mental health condition. To be diagnosed with a mental health condition, the changes in your thinking and emotions must be seriously hurting your ability to do the things you want to do, and the symptoms are staying around longer than they should, like weeks or months.
EXPLORE SELF-CARE OPTIONS
Self-care, the practice of taking care of oneself, can enhance your mental health. While it takes time and purposeful effort, it can help with maintaining or improving your daily mental well-being. It is important to note that self-care is not a selfish act and doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive.
Self-care can take many different forms, including physical, emotional, cognitive and spiritual. Specific activities are associated with each type of self-care.
Physical: Address stress that lives in your body. It alleviates physical pain or tension that either causes or results from mental stress. This can include massage, fitness, dance, aromatherapy, rest, pampering.
Emotional: Tend to your own internal emotional world – especially your mood and feelings. This can include connecting with others, psychotherapy, journaling or creative writing, art.
Cognitive: Engage in activities that are intellectually rewarding and/or stimulating. This can include reading, writing, listening to books or podcasts, watching films, psychotherapy.
Spiritual: This can include meditation, breathwork, prayer, connecting with a spiritual or religious community, or mantras.
To better take care of yourself, identify a few different forms of self-care that you would like to try or have tried and liked, schedule a time to engage in and enjoy these forms of self-care, and continue regularly until it becomes a part of your daily life.
FIND HELP
When your mental health is off, it is important to find the help that is right for you. Where you go for help will depend on what is occurring within your life. Often the best place to start is to talk with those that you already have connections with, including your friends and family, your primary care doctor, spiritual advisor or local mental health organizations.
Help can be found in many places and depends on what type of support that you may need. It can start with participating in some self-care, or engage with friends, family, or someone else to talk to help you process, find a distraction or problem solve. If the problems in your life are stopping you from functioning well or feeling good, professional help can make a big difference.
Engaging in more formal services can help you develop plans for solving problems, including feel stronger in the face of challenges, change behaviors that hold you back, look at ways of thinking that affect how you feel, heal pains from your past, figure out your goals and build self-confidence.
SUPPORT SOMEONE ELSE
If someone you know is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, you can be the difference in getting them the help they need.
To provide support, start with being an active listener. This is more than hearing what someone has to say, it is being present with them and asking open-ended questions to get more details about what they are experiencing. It is natural to try and share your own story to let them know that you have gone through something similar; just be careful not to compare because it can make others feel like their pain isn’t valid.
Sometimes people are struggling because of a mistake that they made, or you may think that they are overreacting, nevertheless, they are still feeling these feelings. It is also important not to judge and put your personal opinions and biases aside. We often feel like we need to find a solution to what they are experiencing, but that may not be what they want.
It is important to ask what you can do to support them. Processing what they are going through and letting them know that you are there to walk alongside them, can be powerful. Finally, if you have offered your support to someone and told them you would do something, keep your word.
Together, we will find support for better mental health.
