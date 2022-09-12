Harlie Metag

Board Certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Harlie Metag, APRN, of Robbinsdale will join Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Health Department this month.

Metag comes to CRMC from Minnesota Perinatal Physicians in Minneapolis where she practiced the past two years. She has experience working as a labor and delivery registered nurse at Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center, Minneapolis; Mountainview Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck, North Dakota.

