Board Certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Harlie Metag, APRN, of Robbinsdale will join Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Health Department this month.
Metag comes to CRMC from Minnesota Perinatal Physicians in Minneapolis where she practiced the past two years. She has experience working as a labor and delivery registered nurse at Abbott Northwestern Mother Baby Center, Minneapolis; Mountainview Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck, North Dakota.
Metag earned her doctor of nursing practice – women’s health specialty degree at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Nursing from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter. She served as a volunteer providing HIV testing at Pride Festival for the Red Door Clinic and at a meal packing event by Mighty Spark Food Co.
Outside of work, Metag enjoys spending time with her son, baking and traveling.
She will support Obstetrician/Gynecologists Alisha Lindberg, M.D. and Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck, M.D., in both the clinic and operating room.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
