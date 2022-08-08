Humana and the Stars Patient Experience program team has recognized Mille Lacs Health System’s exceptional service and care by awarding its Stars Patient Experience Award of Excellence for 2021.

Humana cited the organization for its positive experiences that exemplify the organization’s commitment to excellence. From Humana, “We are pleased to acknowledge that you are most deserving of this distinction. Now more than ever, it is important that members of the community develop a trusting relationship with their health care provider. Together with so many who appreciate your dedication and effort in pursuing the well-being of your patients, we thank you for all you do.”

