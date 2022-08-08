Humana and the Stars Patient Experience program team has recognized Mille Lacs Health System’s exceptional service and care by awarding its Stars Patient Experience Award of Excellence for 2021.
Humana cited the organization for its positive experiences that exemplify the organization’s commitment to excellence. From Humana, “We are pleased to acknowledge that you are most deserving of this distinction. Now more than ever, it is important that members of the community develop a trusting relationship with their health care provider. Together with so many who appreciate your dedication and effort in pursuing the well-being of your patients, we thank you for all you do.”
The 2021 Patient Experience Award of Excellence is based on individual provider groups contracted with Humana and is based on patients’ high ratings of the organization’s family clinics. In particular patients highly rated “how quickly they were able to get the care they needed”.
For over 65 years, Mille Lacs Health System has served the health care needs of residents of central Minnesota. It is the largest healthcare provider in Mille Lacs County and is a community-owned, not-for-profit health care organization. The Onamia location is a critical access hospital where patients can receive urgent care, emergency, and a wide range of specialty care. Services include long-term care, home care/hospice, senior care and ambulance services (Onamia and Isle).
Family medical clinics are located in Onamia, Isle, Garrison and Hillman. The new Milaca location will open in late 2022. The non-profit is nearing completion of a $30 million expansion and renovation of its flagship location in Onamia.
