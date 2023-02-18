Doctor and baby Metro
Minnesota recently became the first state in the nation, through action by the Minnesota  Department of Health (MDH), to screen all newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV), a common viral infection that can have serious health effects for children if not detected early.

Each year, about 400 Minnesota infants and their families benefit from the life-changing, sometimes lifesaving, treatments or interventions indicated through newborn screening. As scientific knowledge has advanced, Minnesota has expanded its newborn screening panel to help detect more conditions that can benefit from early interventions and/or treatment. Congenital cytomegalovirus becomes the newest addition to the more than 60 conditions for which Minnesota newborns are screened.

