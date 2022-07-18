The Minnesota Department of Health recently identified additional cases of monkeypox virus in Minnesota residents, for a total of six cases.
All of the cases are identified in adults who live in the Twin Cities area. All people with cases thus far have had a history of travel (including domestic travel) or direct contact with someone who traveled recently, but health officials expect that cases due to community spread could be identified soon, as other areas outside of Minnesota have noted spread within their communities. None of the Minnesotans with cases are currently hospitalized and all are receiving medical care and recovering.
While Minnesota’s case numbers are currently low, state health officials believe not all patients with monkeypox have sought testing or assessment by a health care provider and they are concerned that the number of infections could grow rapidly unless people who are at risk for monkeypox take steps to protect themselves, recognize when they may be infected and seek medical care promptly if they are.
The virus is spread by close contact, typically skin-to-skin contact with rash, scabs or body fluids or contact with materials that have been contaminated with rash, scabs or body fluids, such as clothing or bedding, or prolonged face-to-face contact. Monkeypox is less infectious than other diseases like COVID-19, measles, chickenpox and influenza; however, it can be easily spread by contact with the skin lesions.
People with monkeypox are sick for about two to four weeks and can spread the virus until their rash is completely healed, meaning until the scabs fall off and new skin appears.
Monkeypox usually starts with symptoms like fever, headache, sore throat, swollen glands and fatigue, followed by a rash, but not everyone with monkeypox has these symptoms. Some will have only a rash. In some people, sores will start on the tongue or in the mouth.
Anyone can get monkeypox if they have close, sustained contact with someone who is infected with monkeypox. This can include skin-to-skin contact and during sexual activity. In the current global outbreak, there is a high proportion, although not all cases, occurring among people who identify as gay and bisexual men.
For those who do have severe illness or are at risk for severe illness (for example, people with weakened immune systems), or people with certain skin conditions or other complications, antiviral medications that were developed for smallpox may be used for treatment under a special protocol through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the MDH Monkeypox website and CDC Monkeypox website.
