For any mother interested in learning more on how to care for herself and her baby, there’s a virtual educational series available online this fall.
Riverwood Healthcare Center will host a seven-week education series called “Mommy & Me.” Presenters will be Riverwood health care providers.
All classes will be held Thursdays, 12-12:30 p.m. To register for one or more classes, go to www.river
woodhealthcare.org and click on News & Events, then mother, baby health class news release. There is a separate Zoom link for each class. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the class meeting.
For questions on the series, contact Amanda Bostrom, abostrom@rwhealth.org or 218-927-5580.
Week 1 – Oct. 1: Healthy Nutrition after Pregnancy Presenter: Megan Perpich, registered dietitian - Healthy nutrition for moms, how to make time for healthy eating with a new baby.
Week 2 – Oct. 8: Joys & Challenges of Being a New Mom Presenter: Megan Workman, certified nurse midwife - A life experience like no other, being a mom presents its own set of precious moments and challenges at the same time.
Week 3 – Oct. 15: Talking Tots: Your Child’s Speech, Language & Social Development Presenter: Amanda Bostrom, speech and language pathologist - Speech/language development for infants and toddlers, strategies to promote communication.
Week 4 – Oct. 22: Infant Sleep: How to Stay Safe and Sane Dr. Tony Blankers, family physician - Infant sleep – normal patterns, bedtime routine, what to do when issues arise and more.
Week 5 – Oct. 29: Infant Development and Introducing Solids Presenter: Amanda Genz, occupational therapist - Developmental milestones, importance of tummy time, and introducing solids.
Week 6 – Nov. 5: Postpartum Pelvic Floor: Rehabilitating your Pelvic Muscles and Common Concerns Presenter: Jess Johnson, physical therapist - Normal vs. not normal symptoms in your pelvic floor following delivery, how to exercise your pelvic muscles and core for optimal pelvic floor function and to reduce risk for urinary incontinence.
Week 7 – Nov. 12: Feeding Your Baby Presenter: Donna Corey, RN/obstetrics, prenatal class instructor - Everything you need to know about breastfeeding, bottle feeding and lactation issues.
