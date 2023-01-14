NAMI Minnesota is launching a new initiative. Hearts+Minds is a free wellness program designed to educate and empower individuals to manage their mental and physical health. It was developed by NAMI National, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans since 1979. 

People from all over Minnesota can participate online. From Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 (every week for five sessions), from 3–4:30 p.m., Hearts+Minds uses the Zoom format. If you are joining, you will need a computer or tablet with a camera and high-speed internet. Register at namimn.org/event/heartsminds. It is advisable to register as soon as possible.

