Ken Westman mug

Ken Westman is the Riverwood Healthcare chief executive officer

A recent issue of Becker’s Hospital Review features Riverwood Healthcare Center CEO Ken Westman on its national list of “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know” for 2023.

This list highlights 80 top executives from rural hospitals across the United States with one other Minnesota CEO, Jake Redden of Madelia Health, featured.

