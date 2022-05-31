May is National Stroke Awareness Month and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is encouraging area residents to understand the risk factors and symptoms of stroke, a leading cause of death and serious long-term disability.
“Time is crucial in the treatment of stroke, as on average, every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke and roughly every four minutes someone dies from a stroke,” said CRMC Stroke Coordinator Rachel Hawthorne, R.N. “The earlier a stroke is recognized, and the patient receives medical attention, the greater chance of recovery.”
“Stroke is Minnesota’s sixth leading cause of death. Being designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital by the Minnesota Department of Health has prepared CRMC to provide the best possible stroke care for our community,” said Hawthorne.
Strokes occur when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and vital nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. When this occurs, part of the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen, destroying millions of valuable nerve cells within minutes. The resulting damage can lead to significant disability including paralysis, speech problems and emotional difficulties.
Treatment may be available if people get to an emergency room immediately upon recognition of stroke symptoms. Leading a healthy lifestyle, including lowering risk factors like high blood pressure and weight can also help reduce stroke risk.
“If you suspect a stroke, remember the words BE FAST,” said Hawthorne. “B is for balance – do you have any sudden difficulty with balance? E is for eyes – do you have any sudden vision changes? F is for face – is your face or mouth drooping? A is for arms – can you lift both arms? S is for speech – are you slurring your words and T is for time, call 9-1-1 immediately because with stroke, time is brain.”
Primary stroke symptoms include: sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the face or facial drooping; sudden numbness or weakness in an arm or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; and sudden severe headache with no known cause.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
