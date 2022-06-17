Call our “home visitor.” She can come out to your house and show you exactly how to set up online grocery ordering and technology assistance for a positive experience the first time using technology. Maybe you have complicated forms to complete. She can also notarize important documents. Call Holly at Aitkin County Care  218-927-1383 ext. 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.