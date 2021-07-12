Evan Kelly, M.D., Denver, Colorado, will begin his post graduate advanced surgical training Aug. 1 at the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIMIS) located at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
Kelly is the 15th surgeon to be accepted for the one-year fellowship training program at MIMIS. He earned his bachelor’s degree in human biology summa cum laude at Michigan State University–Lyman Briggs College in East Lansing, Michigan, and his doctor of medicine degree at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.
Kelly recently completed his residency in general surgery at Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver.
MIMIS in Crosby is one of 162 fellowship programs in the United States and Canada that is accredited by the Fellowship Council. The Fellowship Council is a national body that provides accreditation for Fellowships in five areas of surgical specialties: advanced GI surgery, advanced GI-minimally invasive surgery, bariatric surgery, flexible endoscopy, hepato-pancreatic-biliary surgery, foregut colorectal surgery, and thoracic surgery.
The institutional accreditation process is rigorous and comprehensive, with extensive evaluation of the quality of the teaching faculty, the facility and surgical outcomes. Once a surgeon completes a post-graduate fellowship, they are highly sought after by hospitals and surgical practices throughout the country because of their advanced specialty training.
