A new Epilepsy and Seizure Disorder community support group has begun in the Brainerd Lakes Area and its founders are hoping it is a place for people to share their experiences, offer encouragement and gain awareness for oneself, or friend and family members effected by epilepsy and seizure disorders. The group is working closely with the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.  

Local author Barbara J. Mack and local business owner Jenifer Williams, the group’s founders, will host their first meeting 10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby. The group will continue to meet on the third Thursday of each month at the same time and location. They are hoping to start additional groups in Brainerd and Aitkin.

