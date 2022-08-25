Emergency Medicine physician Gina Schlueter, M.D., joined the emergency staff at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, in July.
Schlueter completed an Emergency Medicine Residency at Regions Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center in St. Paul. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude in chemistry at Concordia College in Moorhead.
Schlueter has volunteered as a peer mentor, Hands On Advocacy Committee chair, youth soccer coach, Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound Interest Group Committee member and CLUES pre-school teacher. She is a member of the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, American Academy of Emergency Physicians and Minnesota Medical Association.
Schlueter and her husband, Tim, enjoy outdoor activities, competitive card games, traveling and spending time with family.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
