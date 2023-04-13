Lindsay Streeter, Pequot Lakes, has joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s leadership team as executive director of strategic services.
In her new position, Streeter has accountability for driving strategies that impact overall care and service delivery and will also direct organization-wide projects.
Streeter is a clinical thought leader, recognized as an accomplished program and product design strategist and strong executor of initiatives that improve clinical outcomes, patient experience and operational effectiveness.
Prior to joining CRMC, Streeter was a member of the leadership team with CVS Health’s Kidney Care business. In that role she owned a portfolio of products including care management services, a care coordination platform, clinical decision support capabilities and a virtual care platform to support value-based care delivery for individuals with chronic kidney disease. She has also held positions in professional relations, customer experience and strategy, strategic product development, health plan program management and clinical service management. She got her start in the health care field as a registered nurse working in chronic dialysis, outpatient cardiology and in-patient telemetry.
Streeter and her husband, Brandon, have two daughters. Having relocated from Waconia, she and her family love to make the most of lake country living, including boating, golfing, four-wheeling, camping, hiking and during the winter months, alpine skiing.
