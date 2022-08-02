Dr. Chris Hughes

Dr. Chris Hughes

 submitted

Riverwood Healthcare Center announced the addition of a new family physician to its medical staff. Dr. Chris Hughes will begin his practice in Aitkin in mid-August. He will offer the full spectrum of family medicine, including obstetric care and delivery and do on-call rotations for inpatient care.

Hughes earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth. He recently completed residency through the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica where he majored in biology/biochemistry with a minor in psychology.

