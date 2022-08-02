The planned design for the new Heartwood Care Center by BKV Architecture of Minneapolis.

 submitted graphic

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announced plans to build a state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar nursing home on the Heartwood Senior Living Community campus in Crosby.

Ground will be broken for the new 45,000-square-foot nursing home as an additional wing on the Heartwood campus across Hwy. 210 from CRMC’s main campus this fall, and construction is expected to take about one year. The main purpose of the project is to enhance the living experience of the residents and to create a more efficient work environment for staff.

