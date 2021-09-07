Clinical pharmacist Valerie Corcoran Bahl, PharmD, Nisswa, recently joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Inpatient Pharmacy team of seven pharmacists and seven pharmacy technicians.
She came to CRMC from Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd where she worked the past 10 years as a clinical hospital pharmacist, specifically in critical care, cardiology, emergency medicine and oncology.
She also worked for 10 years as a part-time, casual staff pharmacist for Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and Garrison.
