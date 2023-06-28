All are welcome to a new Grief Support Group facilitated by Pastor Brian Kimbler at 4:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, in the VC Room at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.

Kimbler is the chaplain at Heartwood, an ordained minister through the International Ministerial Fellowship. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, listen and learn.

  

