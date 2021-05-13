A new lifestyle change program specializing in patients who are seeking a long-term approach to weight loss will be launched at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in June. Medical Weight Management will include safe, sustainable, and medically supervised weight loss options to help improve patients’ overall health and quality of life.
The field of Medical Bariatrics is growing as the disease of obesity is growing. Medical Weight Management is medically supervised weight loss, treating patients who need to lose weight who are not candidates for bariatric surgery (e.g., patients with a BMI > 35) or patients who prefer a non-surgical approach. Medical Weight Management custom designs a program for patients incorporating lifestyle changes that include long-term dietary changes, counseling with behavior modification, exercise as well as offering medications for weight loss and management of other diseases affected by weight loss (Type 2 diabetes, hypertension).
Dr. Angelina Ausban, a Board-Certified Internist and Pediatrician and diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, has joined CRMC as Medical Weight Management Medical Director. Dr. Ausban came to CRMC from CentraCare Clinic in St. Cloud where she practiced Internal Medicine and Pediatrics the past 18 years. She also practiced Internal Medicine and Pediatrics for three years in Hermantown, Minnesota, and for two years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has practiced weight loss medicine as part of her primary care practice since 2013.
“We have learned over the last 35 years that obesity is a chronic disease that needs chronic treatment. It is so much more complicated than eating less and moving more—the standard recommendation by most clinicians. This is what was taught when we were medical students. We know this does not work, which is why so many patients are unable to lose weight and keep it off,” said Dr. Ausban. “For those who have struggled to lose and maintain weight on their own, CRMC’s Weight Management program may be their path to a healthier life.”
CRMC’s Bariatric Surgery program has expanded to include Medical Weight Management services. CRMC has offered bariatric surgery services to the Cuyuna Lakes and greater Minnesota and surrounding states since 2000. Together with CRMC’s Clinical Nutrition services, the program is now Comprehensive Weight Loss Services: Bariatric Surgery and Medical Weight Management.
For more information or a consultation, click here or call 218-546-4343. Patients may self-refer into the program or be referred by their primary care provider or a specialist.
